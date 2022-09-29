AFTERNOON UPDATE
Horry County, including its coast, remains under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Ian makes it way toward South Carolina.
The storm is currently moving 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm is forecast to make landfall in the Charleston area Friday, forecasters say.
Horry County may see a storm surge of three to four feet, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello. This forecast could change if the path of the storm shifts, he added.
Flash flooding is also possible due to heavy rainfall.
Tropical storm force winds will develop later Thursday along the coast and then spread inland through Friday morning, Quagliariello said. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph along the coast, he said, and people should prepare for power outages.
Conditions are expected to improve late Friday and into Saturday.
Ian could be the first hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina since Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Quagliariello said.
Kim Stenson, the South Carolina Emergency Management Director, offered several tips during an afternoon press conference with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, including having ways to get emergency information, making sure you have back up batteries and he urged people to avoid driving through flooded areas.
"This is not just a coastal event," Stenson said. "We expect this storm to impact all of South Carolina over the next couple of days."
Horry County Government offices will be closed Friday due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release.
MORNING UPDATE
Ian is leaving Florida as a tropical storm after it caused widespread damage as a major category 4 hurricane and is now headed toward the Atlantic on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Conditions across Horry County remain overcast as the area prepares to receive multiple inches of rainfall, which is forecast to begin later in the day Thursday and last into Saturday.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging people to finalize their storm preparations Thursday as forecasters now believe Ian could make landfall in Charleston as a Category 1 hurricane.
The 11 a.m. update from the National Weather Service reports Ian is 360 miles south/southwest of Myrtle Beach. The storm is moving at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 70n mph, the NHC reports.
Horry County Government and the City of Conway of declared a state of emergency. This means the governments are functioning in a heightened state of awareness as the storm approaches.
The Horry County coast, which includes Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside, remains under hurricane and storm-surge warnings until further notice. A hurricane warning means hurricane-force winds are forecast in the area within the next 36 hours and a storm-surge warning means there is "a danger of life-threatening inundation" that could come from rising water moving inland, according to the NWS.
Due to the warnings, the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have raised double red flags. Swimming in the ocean is prohibited at this time because of a high rip-current risk.
Just because no evacuations will be ordered doesn’t mean Horry County residents should take the storm lightly, said Randy Webster, the county’s emergency management director. He urged residents to be prepared for heavy rains, severe coastal flooding and the possibility of tornadoes.
“This isn’t a cakewalk,” he said. “It’s a dangerous situation. And we need folks to make sure, to understand, don’t go driving around barricades, don’t be out in it if you don’t need to be. … It’s a serious event or we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Webster said officials expect winds of 20-30 mph to pick up later today and continue through Friday. Flash flooding is a risk countywide because of the downpours, and he’s particularly concerned about coastal flooding during high tide. He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see roads closed around Garden City Beach, then reopen when low tide arrives and close again for the next high tide.
“Coastal flooding’s going to be a big deal,” he said. “It’s going on now and it will continue to get worse.”
Preparing for this storm has been a challenge for local officials because of its changing track.
“It’s been a little bit different,” Webster said. “This has been a very difficult storm for the hurricane center to predict where this is going and how bad [it’s going to be here]. … It’s not like it’s directly coming to us initially off the Atlantic. There’s been a lot of wondering what’s really going to happen.”
Regardless of how severe the impacts are, Webster said some storm guidance never changes: don’t drive around barricades, don’t use generators indoors and avoid unnecessary trips until the weather clears.
“Stay off the streets tomorrow as much as possible,” he said. “Use common sense and just ride thing out. Let’s hope it’s over with in 24 hours and we see a better day Saturday.”
Check back for updates.
