Green Sea Floyds seniors Dan Johnson and Colby Thorndyke combined for seven touchdowns and over 350 yards rushing in the Trojans' 48-8 win over Timmonsville Thursday night.

“I thought our kids played just as hard as they could play,” head coach Joey Price said.

The Trojans exploded from the start, thanks to a 60-yard touchdown run from Thorndyke on the second play of the game.

“It’s something we haven’t done in awhile,” Price said.

Thorndyke would go on and score the next two touchdowns for the Trojans and had over 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just four carries with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

“You can’t say enough about it,” Price said.

Johnson turned it up a notch at the end of the first quarter, bursting for an 85-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.

The Trojans eased up on the scoring in the second quarter as Thorndyke and Johnson each found the end zone to make it 41-0 at the half.

Timmonsville opened the second half with a nice four-and-a-half minute drive to get their only points on the board to make it 41-8.

With less than three minutes to go in the third quarter, Thorndyke muscled his way into the end zone for his fifth touchdown on the night.

Thorndyke nearly had a touchdown every other carry, going for five touchdowns on 12 attempts for a total of 179 yards. Johnson finished the game with 188 yards on just nine carries and two touchdowns.

Price gave props to the offensive line for paving the way for an impressive game on the ground for the Trojans.

“Our offensive line put up some big holes,” Price said. “You can’t play without an offensive line and I think ours played really well.”

With quarterback Banks Lovett out for Green Sea Floyds, Brayden Strickland was under center Thursday night. Despite not throwing a pass, Price said Strickland stepped up and did what he had to do.

“He did the job and he didn’t miss a beat,” Price said.