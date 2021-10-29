Across Horry County, trick-or-treaters can expect cooler temperatures along with a brisk wind over the Halloween weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I think the weather this weekend is going to be as good as it can get,” said Reid Hawkins, a science officer at the NWS in Wilmington.

The NWS forecasts the highs to be in the mid 60s and low 70s over the weekend, with the hottest temp rising to 72 on Friday and lowest being 66 on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach area is forecast to have lows in the low to mid 50s with inland temperatures potentially being a little bit cooler.

“This weekend will be a very nice fall,” Hawkins said. “It will be partly cloudy along the coast with temperatures in the 50s maybe the upper 40s inland.”

The weather is expected to be perfect for Saturday for events including the Halloween Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Conway, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s and partly cloudy.

For Trick-or-Treat at the Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach Saturday night, trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and some wind as they go store-to-store collecting goodies.

The best news for trick-or-treaters this Halloween weekend is that there is no rain in sight, despite the downpour the area saw Thursday night. Hawkins said Thursday’s rain was the byproduct of the storms that hit the West Coast earlier this week.

“They re-intensified as it came over the Mississippi River Valley and headed up north,” Hawkins said. “The conditions were just right.”

While the rain may be gone, the wind will be sticking around for the weekend. The NWS predicts wind speeds ranging from 5 to 18 miles per hour over the weekend, with some wind gusts reaching as high as 26 miles per hour.

“As the rain develops up the coast, it will pull it away,” Hawkins said. “As high pressure starts building, the winds will start falling.”