A childhood friend of Roger Ramos held his head as he slowly bled out from a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar on Oct. 7 2018, according to testimony given during a murder trial this week at the Horry County Courthouse.
Ciaralynn Edwards, a witness brought forth by prosecutors, was working that night at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar as a server the night Ramos was killed. He was 25 years old.
This week, Jakkari Jaquille De'Andre Brown, 26, of Toccoa, Georgia, is being tried in connection to the killing of Ramos. On Monday, the judge denied a stand your ground motion by the defense.
Brown was initially charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a firearm into a business selling alcohol. He is being represented by 15th Circuit Public Defender Eric Fox. During his opening statement, Fox said that he was "scared for over and over again for Jakkari" and urged the jury to take in consideration how Jakkari felt following the incident and his eventual arrest.
"He was distraught. He was a wreck, not just because he was being arrested but that he had been involved in this traumatic event, " Fox said. "What happened was tragic. But not every tragedy is a crime."
In the prosecution’s opening statement Tuesday morning, 15th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin described the scene the night Ramos was killed, which was the night of the highly anticipated UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oskin said the fight “attracted dozens of people” to RipTydz for a watch party, including Brown, some of Brown’s coworkers and Ramos. Ramos was an employee at the bar but was not working the night of the fight.
Oskin noted that as the night progressed, the “fun beach bar” began to “take a turn towards tension.” One of the more memorable moments from the McGregor-Khabib bout happened immediately after Khabib was announced the winner. Khabib climbed out of the ring and attacked one of McGregor’s team members, which led McGregor to react in the same way causing an all-out frenzy.
“As the fight came to an end, it kind of translated to the audience, directly to the bar,” Edwards said.
In her testimony, Edwards said a fight broke out and she did her best to break it up.
After that one was broken up, another one started, and the violence escalated. She said she continued to calm the situation, but eventually it reached a point where she felt she couldn’t help. One of her co-workers was being assaulted and she tried to pull people off of him. During the chaos, Edwards said she saw Brown punch Ramos.
In the state’s opening statement, Oskin said Brown started the altercation by striking Ramos. Ramos responded by throwing a beer bottle, which missed Brown. In the defense's opening statement, Fox alleged that Brown "did not start this fight" and that the situation could have been handled differently.
"You don’t deescalate a fight by throwing a beer bottle at someones head," Fox said.
Bystanders at the time tried to de-escalate the situation — but Brown retaliated by pulling a gun and fatally shooting Ramos.
“The shooter just stood up and shot [Roger] in front of me — point-blank, right in the face,” Edwards said.
During her testimony, Edwards identified Brown as the shooter.
Immediately after Ramos was shot, Edwards said she ran behind the bar. Once she heard no more gunshots, she ran downstairs to the first floor to see where the shooter ran, but couldn’t locate him. She went back upstairs to the rooftop of the bar and went to Ramos’ side. She held his hand and kept telling him, “stay with me.” Edwards was confident her friend she’s had since middle school was going to make it.
Also by Ramos’ side was Joshua Stouch, a Pennsylvania police constable, who was in Myrtle Beach exploring vacation options and possible retirement. Stouch was at RipTydz to celebrate the possibility of buying a restaurant and to watch the fight.
After coming back from the bathroom, Stouch realized there were disputes between people. Initially, he saw there were people hitting each other. At some point, he saw a black man holding a gun. Despite not knowing where the shooter was, Stouch went to Ramos’ side.
“I briefly thought about whether my spouse was safe. I go in the direction other people flee from,” Stouch said.
While attempting to give aid to Ramos, Stouch saw a bullet wound and that Ramos was “bleeding profusely.” Stouch used his shirt, a green Philadelphia Eagles jersey, to try to stop the bleeding. Then he performed CPR but only chest compressions. He said Ramos still had a pulse when the medics showed up about 15 to 20 minutes later.
Drew Fox, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said he was assigned to the waterfront area of the beach at the time. When he responded to the scene, he moved people away and approached the victim and the medics assisted him. From conversations of fellow policemen over the radio, he heard where the suspect might be hiding out. He heard conflicting descriptions originally from people at the scene, but continued to communicate with the other officers.
His bodycam footage of the incident, shown for the court Tuesday, showed the officer approaching the third floor as people were fleeing. Stouch could be seen without his shirtperforming CPR on Ramos.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy was brought forward by the prosecution as a witness. At the time of the shooting, Bellamy was a crime scene investigator with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She said she was called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. on October 7. Bellamy noticed the scene was “a big mess” after arriving, with chairs thrown everywhere and the place was in complete disarray.
While Bellamy collected evidence at the bar, Officer Rhett Ammons was at a hotel near RipTydz apprehending Brown following a tip that Brown was spotted at that hotel. During his testimony, Ammons said that Brown was emotional following the reading of his Miranda Rights. The prosecution brought forth the body cam footage from Ammons that night as evidence but the defense took issue with it being shown. Therefore, the jury was excused so that the footage could be played and once it was finished, the state and the defense agreed to stop the video just before Patty Bellamy arrived on scene.
In the video, the court heard Brown confess that he was at RipTydz, that the gun was his and that he shot Rodger Ramos, following questioning from Ammons.
“I was at the bar. They were throwing bottles and shit,” Brown said in the footage. “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”
As the footage continued, showing Ammons going through the black backpack that Brown had on his person, Brown could be heard crying and repeating the phrases “I’m sorry” and “I’m scared.” While the video played for the court, Jakkari Brown could not watch, burying his hands in his face. At one point, two people, a man and a woman, who were sitting not far behind from Brown, were escorted out of the courtroom after becoming incredibly emotional.
The jury was then brought back in to the courtroom and the footage was played once more.
While the footage stops before Patty Bellamy arrived on scene for Brown’s apprehension, Bellamy did confirm that she was called over to the hotel, where they recovered a gun stashed among the bushes. She said they were searching two rooms there. There were photos of an extended magazine, a shorter magazine, 17 9mm bullets, a small black backpack with Brown’s shirt inside and the gun.
She said the victim was taken to Grand Strand Hospital, where a bullet fragment was collected.
James Green, a forensics firearm examiner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), analyzed the pistol, bullet and the fired magazine from the scene. His results were inconclusive.
Mario Ramos, Rodger’s uncle, came out for his nephew, with whom he was close. Mario said he helped raise Rodger and was relieved that the trial was underway.
“It’s hard, but we’re halfway through the mark, so I think we’re good,” Mario said. “I’m happy we finally got to this point after two-and-a-half years.”
The state is expected to finish with their witnesses by midday Wednesday. Once the state concludes bringing witnesses forward, the defense will begin calling their witnesses to testify. The jury was dismissed about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to return Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.