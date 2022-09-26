Trey Calloway is looking forward to one thing at this year’s Loris Bog-Off: coming back to his second home to perform for friends and fans.
“I’m really looking forward to coming back home,” Calloway said of the 43rd annual festival on Oct. 15. “I live in Nashville now and I don’t get to get back to the beach very often to do shows. So it’s always nice to come back home and play a show for everybody.”
Calloway will open for Craig Campbell, a country music singer whose hits include “Outskirts of Heaven,” “Fish” and “Family Man.”
Calloway, 30, has his own band and the group routinely plays at AJ’s Good Time Bar and Lucky Bastard Saloon in Nashville.
“I may be partial, but I think I have one of the best bands in town,” he said.
Since he was 18, he has worked full-time as a musician, with some “odd jobs” when times were tough, he said. But well before that, Calloway was performing at about six years old in front of church congregations where his father would preach.
“I would go around to all of his revivals and I would sing before his sermons,” he said. “So that was the first experience I got of being in front of big crowds.”
Most of his childhood and teenage years were spent singing gospel music, but hearing Garth Brooks sing changed his life.
“I heard a Garth Brooks greatest hits CD and it was all over,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be a country singer kind of from the first time that I heard Garth Brooks… I’m a Garth Brooks wannabe.”
Calloway is originally from Mooresville, North Carolina, which is just north of Charlotte. He lived in the Myrtle Beach area for about six years, playing at spots in North Myrtle Beach down to Murrells Inlet.
His newest hit “Redneck’s Guide to a Real Good Time” will be his 33rd song to be released. And the Loris Bog-Off may be the first time he performs it live, he said.
“What’s the point of writing a song if you’re not going to let people hear it,” he said.
