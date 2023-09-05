A sewage line damaged by a contractor spilled about 600,000 gallons of treated effluent into a ditch in the Myrtle Beach area, the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority learned Aug. 28.
Neeraj Patel, GSWSA’s chief of field operations, said the 36-inch-diameter pipe was damaged on Aug. 16. Temporary and then permanent repairs were required.
The leak posed no threat to public health or the environment. The 4.5 mile segment of pipe carries the treated water remaining from the sewage treatment process from the Myrtle Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Waccamaw River for approved release.
Patel said another 1.2 million gallons of treated effluent was temporarily diverted into a 50-acre storage lagoon. The lagoon is usually empty and is used for storage of overflows at the Myrtle Beach Wastewater Treatment Plan during storms.
Water that leaked into the ditch has since drained into the river, GSWSA Executive Director Christy Everett said after the meeting.
Completing projects
Several board members expressed concerns during a recent meeting over delays in completing some projects. Major water and sewer line extension projects are to be completed in 18 months, and minor projects in one year.
Matt Minor, GSWSA’s chief of engineering and construction, said some projects have been slowed by circumstances, but added “we are making ground.”
“We don’t want to get very far behind,” board member Wilbur James cautioned.
Board vice-chairman Benjy Hardee asked Minor what could be done to speed up the process.
Minor said that the agency can outsource more design work and put more construction projects out for bids. He said that method is already being employed for some projects.
Everett said priority is given to connecting homes that are experiencing septic tank failure over extensions to new homes that have not yet been completed.
