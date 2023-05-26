There are 58,307 names on the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall that currently sits on a field in front of Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium near the Market Common.
That's 58,307 loved ones. Most of them are sons, brothers, fathers and husbands.
And 58,307 stories of heroism, sacrifice and incomprehensible hardship.
Here is one of them.
…
Panel 29 West, Row 6.
Michael DiGenno.
“He made us all very proud,” his older sister, Madeline Meredith said in front of the wall.
He would be 75 if he were alive today. But his sister still pictures a 21-year-old in her mind. The loss still feels fresh, she said.
Their mom, who died in 1999, never really got closure, she said. “But closure is a horrible word.”
He had a closed casket funeral complete with Taps and the 21 Gun Salute.
“If it was open casket, she would know it was really him,” Meredith said.
“When you just get a box...” she started as her voice then trailed off. Her eyes were on the picture of her little brother she was holding close to her chest attached to an American flag.
DiGenno was killed by an artillery shell on March 11, 1969, during the Vietnam War only a few weeks after his 21st birthday.
“He was a good kid,” Meredith said.
When he was first born, however, Meredith said she saw him as competition. When their mom would give him a bottle, Meredith would take it and drink it herself.
“When my mom asked me why I did that, she said I told her, ‘I don’t like Bonesy,’” Meredith said, laughing at the nickname she gave him as a toddler.
DiGenno thought it was funny, too. He’d sometimes refer to himself as her “kid brother, Bonesy,” she said.
She remembers her mother going to Sears after he enlisted and putting together a care package for him, complete with Christmas gifts.
And in the next letter he sent home, he said he and his friends really enjoyed the package, especially the socks.
He was generous.
A while before enlisting in the Marines, Meredith said her brother had a bicycle with a basket on it. He would use it to deliver groceries to people in their hometown, Hurlock, Maryland, who couldn’t make it to the store themselves.
Their father did not live in the same household as Meredith, DiGenno, their two little sisters and their mother, so DiGenno made himself the man of the house, Meredith said.
“He always made sure we were OK,” she said. “We didn’t have a whole lot but we had each other.”
When DiGenno’s class had a class reunion years after his death, they invited his family and they were presented with a painting, memorializing his sacrifice.
And Meredith again called her little brother “a good kid,” but said, “I’m his sister so of course I’d say that, but I think if you were to ask others who knew him, they’d say the same.”
…
The wall was erected Thursday and has attracted dozens of people whose loved ones died while serving in the United States's military.
Anyone is welcome to see the wall before its closing ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost and parking is free.
