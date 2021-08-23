All traffic is being rerouted after a crash on U.S. 501 Business in the Red Hill area of Conway, said city spokesperson June Wood.
South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the online CAD. The crash is causing traffic congestion between S.C. 90 and Depot Road.
All traffic is being rerouted to Depot Road, Wood said.
No injuries are reported at this time.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
