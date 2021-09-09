Conway police are directing traffic at the intersection of U.S. 501 and U.S. 378 after a traffic light there malfunctioned Thursday afternoon, city spokeswoman June Wood said.
Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Conway police were dispatched after receiving reports that the light was out.
S.C. Department of Transportation crews are at the scene repairing the light while Conway police are directing vehicles, Wood said.
While officials expect the traffic light to be fixed soon, Wood the repair could take several hours and urged drivers to be vigilant as the sunlight fades.
Officials ask drivers to reduce their speed, follow the directions of the officers and be alert at the intersection as police will be in the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.