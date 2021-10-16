A journey of 13.1 miles begins Sunday in Myrtle Beach.
The Mini-Marathon is set for that day, and this year’s event includes a new rucking division, which challenges runners to move while carrying a weighted backpack.
The half-marathon begins at 7 a.m. at 8th Avenue North. The course goes up Mr. Joe White Avenue to Robert Grissom Parkway before taking Grissom to 62nd Avenue North, down 62nd to Ocean Boulevard, then down the boulevard to 2nd Avenue North and onto the boardwalk, ending between 8th and 9th Avenues North.
Drivers are asked to use the bypass and Kings Highway to navigate around Myrtle Beach. Officers will be on hand at all cross streets to assist motorists.
Road closures can be expected at the following locations:
- Northbound Grissom Parkway, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Granddaddy Drive, from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m.
- Southbound Ocean Boulevard, from 63rd Avenue North to First Avenue North, from 7:00am to 11:00am.
- Eastbound 62nd Avenue North, from the bypass to Ocean Boulevard
