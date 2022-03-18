Grande Dunes residents continued their fight against a 7-Eleven location as the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting gave the convenience store its approval Thursday.

Developers want to build the store at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. The location is adjacent to the Living Dunes community, which is part of the Grande Dunes.

The new 5,042-square-foot gas station and convenience store would be complete with six fuel pumps, outside ice containers and a private dumpster.

Geoff Kay of the Living Dunes shared his concerns on fuel tankers and the traffic pattern that was previously submitted. Board member James Hubbard said the developers listened and have since changed the path for the fuel trucks.

Kay followed Hubbard’s comment by asking what would prevent trucks from ignoring that newly changed path. Board member Seth McCoy told Kay there was nothing they could do.

“They’re public right of ways. They have every right to use them,” McCoy said. “All we can do is modify the site plans a little bit to help deter so the truck driver knows, ‘Hey, the route that’s intended is the easiest route to get in and out.’”

McCoy said it is an “unfortunate situation” for the Living Dunes residents since the neighborhood developer knew that the surrounding land could eventually be used for commercial use.

“We’re in this kind of situation where one developer didn’t make very good decisions to begin point,” McCoy said. “These guys have property rights at the same time. It’s a road that was intended to be a shared accessed easement for everybody that was put in by a previous owner, these guys can’t go in there and change that without disrupting everything else.”

City Zoning Director Ken May said the convenience store meets the city’s zoning requirements.

The development of the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store has been a months-long debate between residents of the Grande Dunes community and the city. Kay and fellow community members formed the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition and filed an injunction against the city in August last year to slow the development of the gas station. That injunction was dismissed on Wednesday.