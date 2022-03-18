Grande Dunes residents continued their fight against a 7-Eleven location as the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting gave the convenience store its approval Thursday.
Developers want to build the store at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. The location is adjacent to the Living Dunes community, which is part of the Grande Dunes.
The new 5,042-square-foot gas station and convenience store would be complete with six fuel pumps, outside ice containers and a private dumpster.
Geoff Kay of the Living Dunes shared his concerns on fuel tankers and the traffic pattern that was previously submitted. Board member James Hubbard said the developers listened and have since changed the path for the fuel trucks.
Kay followed Hubbard’s comment by asking what would prevent trucks from ignoring that newly changed path. Board member Seth McCoy told Kay there was nothing they could do.
“They’re public right of ways. They have every right to use them,” McCoy said. “All we can do is modify the site plans a little bit to help deter so the truck driver knows, ‘Hey, the route that’s intended is the easiest route to get in and out.’”
McCoy said it is an “unfortunate situation” for the Living Dunes residents since the neighborhood developer knew that the surrounding land could eventually be used for commercial use.
“We’re in this kind of situation where one developer didn’t make very good decisions to begin point,” McCoy said. “These guys have property rights at the same time. It’s a road that was intended to be a shared accessed easement for everybody that was put in by a previous owner, these guys can’t go in there and change that without disrupting everything else.”
City Zoning Director Ken May said the convenience store meets the city’s zoning requirements.
The development of the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store has been a months-long debate between residents of the Grande Dunes community and the city. Kay and fellow community members formed the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition and filed an injunction against the city in August last year to slow the development of the gas station. That injunction was dismissed on Wednesday.
On Feb. 4, a hearing with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals was held but the appeals board denied the efforts of the coalition.
The coalition filed an appeal to the Board of Zoning Appeals to reconsider May’s “determination that WMG Development’s proposed zoning use of certain property located in the Grande Dunes Resort Planned Unit Development (PUD) was a permitted zoning use in that development.” During Thursday’s meeting, May addressed CAB saying the decision from CAB Thursday had no effect on the circuit court’s decision between the coalition and the city.
Tyler Frerichs represented WNG Development, the developer of the 7-Eleven gas station, in Thursday’s meeting and showcased numerous changes that have been made since their initial design.
Frerichs said there was a dumpster and parking in the back for the initial design. That has now changed.
“We’ve removed the parks in the back, removed the dumpster, this is going to help us preserve a lot of those trees and enhance the landscape buffer of the neighborhood,” Frerichs said, adding that the canopy over the gas station now covered six pumps instead of eight.
Frerichs also addressed the concern from community members about people hanging around the gas station, saying the new design removes 16 parking spots.
“Removing these helps snug the parking up to the building and prohibit people from sitting down here and hanging out,” Frerichs said.
The new 7-Eleven gas station, Frerichs said, will be part of a prototype design – “special to Grande Dunes.”
Hubbard said the changes are consistent with how the developers have stepped up.
“The 7-Eleven architecture is right on par with everything else that’s happening up there,” Hubbard said. “And that’s part of the new push from Grande Dunes towards that more coastal character and coastal vernacular.”
Ultimately, CAB unanimously approved the conceptual/final review for the 7-Eleven. City spokesperson Mark Kruea said the next step is for construction and engineering plans to be submitted before permits are officially issued. The project now shifts to city staff and review the construction documents to make sure that all documents meet both the city’s code and the building code.
