Conway Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area of Main Street and Third Avenue in downtown due to an 18-wheeler stalled at the intersection Monday.
The 18-wheeler hit a small guard rail at the intersection after 11 a.m., said June Wood, the city's spokesperson.
Police said the incident is expected to impact traffic in the area and drivers should find an alternate route.
Check back for updates.
