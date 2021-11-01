Tracy Winters, widow of Horry County Board of Education’s District 3 member Ray Winters, will be continuing her late husband’s mission by taking his seat on the board.

“I’m excited and I look forward to serving,” Winters said upon her selection, which came after a second vote due to a tie.

District 3 includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. Ray Winters had held the seat since 2014.

Winters will be sworn in at the next regular meeting on Nov. 15.

She will hold the post for the rest of the unexpired term, which runs through next year. Ann MacDonald and Michael Ryhal were also in the running for the seat.

Each board member questioned the candidates on issues, including how the candidates would deal with growth, board decisions, their feelings on the penny sales tax, as well as what the candidates thought the district’s most pressing concerns were.

In addition to handling the pandemic issues, she said she wants to make sure the district’s children are safe, taking care of issues related to growth, and also repairs and upgrades needed on the district’s HVAC systems in the schools.

“I would work with everyone for the common goal for the growth, and services of providing more schools,” Winters said.

She also supports the renewal of the penny sales tax.

“I am for it very much so,” Winters said.

Winters previously served on the School Improvement Council at Ocean Bay Elementary and was an active member of the PTO at the school. Most recently, she was a supporter of the booster club at Carolina Forest High School.

As for how the board is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the discussion of mask mandates, she said things should be taken on a case-by-case basis.

“I believe there is a time and place for everything,” Tracy Winters said in an interview last week.

She said it is “all about the kids.”

“You take an oath when you become a board member and you represent your constituents. My fundamental belief would be that decisions would be made upon what is best for the constituents,” Winters said during her board interview Monday, noting though that if her vote ever differed from the majority, she would support her position and tell the public why she voted the way she did.