Horry County planning commission met Thursday for a workshop to discuss possible developments, one of which could bring over 100 townhomes to the Myrtle Beach area and another could bring new businesses to the Murrells Inlet area.

Just off Carolina Bays Parkway and Enterprise Road sits a little under 55 acres that are currently zoned MSF 6, or residential with the possibility for mobile homes, according to public land records.

Oceanfront Builders, LLC, currently owns the property and is looking rezone it to multi residential, which allows for mixed residential development, according to public documents.

Essentially, the company wants to build 152 townhomes, sidewalks and a community garden, documents say.

Over in the Murrells Inlet area near Highway 707 and Oak Hampton Drive sits 14.10 acres currently zoned for the Oak Hampton Planned Development District to be residential, but the owner of the land, SDV Investments, LLC, wants to convert it for commercial use.

More specifically, the owner wants the ability to construct car washes, quick service oil change centers, fast food restaurants, coffee shops or bakeries, according to public documents.

Both of these requests have the potential to be approved by county planning commission at the July 6 meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Horry County courthouse.

Planning commission is expected to give a recommendation to council. Then both plans must be approved by county council in order for them to come to fruition.