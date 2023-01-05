The Grand Strand’s upcoming tourism season is expected to be similar to 2022, according to tourism experts.
Though visitation data is expected to be similar, it will be at a slower pace due to an expected deficit in the economy, said Tourism Economics’ Geoff Lacher during an online presentation hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Lacher said that several factors support this prediction, including the continued demand for travel following the pandemic, increased gains in the group travel and business sectors, declining gas prices, fiscally strong households and businesses.
“We see good things for the travel sector across the nation and we have no reason to expect any difference in Myrtle Beach,” he said. “The destination is going to have a good year next year as well.”
Data released by the CVB’s Lodging Metrics Dashboard shows an increase in people lodging in the region for the holiday season and into early 2023 compared to numbers in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karen Riordan, president and CEO of MBACC and CVB, said the CVB has been working hard to market the destination as a place to visit during the colder seasons of the year, by spotlighting the region's plentiful holiday and winter activities like the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19.
“These efforts maintain tourism and sustain our economy and employment opportunities year-round,” Riordan said.
A study released by Longwood International reports that every $1 invested in a Myrtle Beach advertising campaign produces $180 in direct visitor spending and $24 in local tax revenue.
“As we move into the new year, we remain confident in our destination’s resiliency and that our efforts in tourism marketing are growing our local economy, building stronger communities and keeping the tax burden off the shoulders of our residents,” Riordan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.