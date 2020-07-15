Less than 48 hours after a shooting on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, folks use the sidewalk separated from the boulevard by barricades. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said seven people have been charged and taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The police have stated the shooting happened when rival gang members were fighting across the boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com