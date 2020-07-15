As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, tourism dollars keep dropping.
Karen Riordan of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said there’s been about 20% less visitors traveling by air, and she expects the trend to continue downward for months.
With the decrease in visitors, she told the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday, comes the decrease in revenue.
While the city was perched on the edge of a banner year in the spring, “ambitious” goals were set of a 10% increase in first-time visitation and a 7% increase in traffic stemming from the airport.
Since March, the goals were reset to a 5% increase in first-time visitors and a 20% drop in air travel.
Riordan said the chamber had planned for a $25.5 million infusion from Tourism Development Fee money, but it is expected to be down by nearly 24% to $19.9 million. She said the Myrtle Beach Accommodation Tax revenue is also down by more than 37% — from $1.5 million to $981,734.
Overall, she said, the chamber’s revenue sources, which include private donations from Fortune 500 investors, have dropped more than 14%, from about $50 million to $42.8 million.
But the chamber is ramping up its marketing to the Northeast and regionally as it focuses on drawing in visitors throughout the summer into the fall, winter and holiday season.
Citing national press stories linking increased COVID-19 cases to Myrtle Beach and several governors calling on residents to avoid the beach, Riordan said the marketing strategy is to focus on safety while reminding people the beach is open.
“Places don’t spread COVID, people do,” she said. “The last time we checked, this is a global pandemic.”
Riordan said the city had more than 20.6 million visitors in 2019 with a $23 million local impact. Of that money, she said $6.7 million was used for city infrastructure, $10.4 was used for public safety and $1.1 million was added to the city’s general fund. She added the local impact includes $4.8 million in property tax reduction.
There have been 1,258 COVID-19 cases in Horry County in the past week, said Deputy City Manager Fox Simons.
Additionally, Simons said there’s an 82.6% occupancy rate at the area hospitals with 111 beds available as of July 12. He said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 5,791 COVID-19 cases in Horry County with an estimated 35,500 undetected cases.
Simons added DHEC reported 701 cases in the city’s 29577 zip code with an estimated 4,300 undetected cases and 198 cases in the 29572 zip code that has an estimated 1,200 undetected cases.
South Carolina is ranked third in the world of new cases per a million population, Simons said, behind Arizona and Florida.
But as the negative numbers rise, Riordan remains upbeat pointing to marketing strategies to bring in visitors and their money.
She said the chamber began sending out messages in March as the pandemic took hold to remind people to “keep dreaming” about the beach. In May, the chamber’s messaging morphed to inviting the public to plan for a vacation once restrictions were lifted. Since June, she said, the messages continue to focus on safety and remind people the beach is open.
With the last few months of summer, Riordan said, the chamber is focused on those within driving distance of the beach.
Still falling below expectations, she said, are the group draws the city has usually seen. The groups include religious gatherings and sports tourism.
“It’s not just us, so we don’t take it personally,” she said. “They just aren’t going anywhere.”
