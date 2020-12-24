A tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeast South Carolina, including Horry County, and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, according to information from the National Weather Service.
A few tornadoes are likely in the total area the advisory was issued for, which also includes several regions in North Carolina, a tweet from the NWS said.
Officials said isolated hail up to the size of a quarter as well as scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 10 PM EST pic.twitter.com/CrzhMJ5nbl— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) December 24, 2020
