A tornado watch has been issued for Horry and Georgetown counties as well as parts of southeast North Carolina in response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which could be at hurricane strength by the time it sweeps through the Grand Strand Monday night.
The tornado watch will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, said a few tornadoes are possible due to the storm.
There is also potential for isolated hail up to the size of a marble and isolated gusts up to 90 miles per hour, according to the NWS.
Check back for updates.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping c…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.