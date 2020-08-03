A tornado watch has been issued for Horry and Georgetown counties as well as parts of southeast North Carolina in response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which could be at hurricane strength by the time it sweeps through the Grand Strand Monday night.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, said a few tornadoes are possible due to the storm.

There is also potential for isolated hail up to the size of a marble and isolated gusts up to 90 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

