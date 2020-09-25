A tornado touched down on Myrtle Beach's north end Friday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The agency said on Twitter that the tornado touched down along the coast by 74th Avenue North.
Photos show some beach chairs and other items scattered along the oceanfront.
Check back for updates.
A tornado touched down around 74th Ave N today. Here are some pictures taken by our north end Ocean Rescue crew. Please be careful around this area as there may be debris and other damage in the area. #twister #mothernature #staysafe pic.twitter.com/qowW1UCqea— Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) September 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.