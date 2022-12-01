Looking back, Mike Hagg remembers feeling overwhelmed on his first day with Horry Telephone Cooperative.
It was 1994. The company didn’t offer internet yet. And HTC’s cable service had fewer than 30 channels.
But after 28 years and four job titles with HTC, Hagg looks back fondly on his time at HTC, where he officially retired this week. He had spent the last 12 years as the organization's CEO.
“I’ve been fortunate to be the CEO, but it’s really the people,” Hagg said of the HTC family.
Through nearly three decades, Hagg saw the start of the company’s efforts to install fiber optics and worked with the cooperative as it began offering internet service and expanding into Marion and Georgetown counties.
“If you don’t like change, don’t get into this business,” he said.
His role as CEO has evolved since 2010.
It began as a hands-on job to help make needed changes and it has transitioned to encouraging employees to be more involved in those decisions.
“I’ve been able to take a step back and really look at more of the direction for the company [and] focus on where we’re going,” he said.
Much of his job has required reading and researching to stay ahead of what’s next.
Another part is being involved in the community. That involvement includes spending the last two years as chairman of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC), Horry County's industry recruitment agency. Hagg also served on the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce's board and as the chairman of the Coastal Carolina University Education Foundation.
He recently received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.
“When I receive awards and when I get things around here, it’s really not me,” Hagg said. “I’m receiving it on behalf of the company. … I just happen to have the title and be in the position.”
He hasn’t been quite the stereotypical CEO - he likes to joke and collaborate with everyone from HTC customers to innovators in South Dakota. And, he says, “geek speak” is common in the industry, but he likes to put things in a context that everyone in the room can understand.
Hagg said when he told his family he got the job as CEO, one of his daughters said, “Do they know what you’re like…you like joking, that’s not what CEOs do.”
Laughing, Hagg said he’s never seen himself as special for being CEO.
“I happen to be a leader," he said. "I try to have fun with it the entire time."
“Our business is very important and it’s serious, but at the same time, it’s [about] having fun so, you know, always trying to laugh, to enjoy things, and that’s that part that we forget a lot of times. We get in our business mode.”
Hagg grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania where his family raised dairy and beef cattle. He said that hard work gave him the foundation for his career.
“It was like that village raising me,” he said. “Family is real important to me.”
He has a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State and moved to Myrtle Beach shortly after graduating. He began his career with Cox Communications in 1984, where he worked for 10 years before taking a job with HTC and where he met his wife.
Before he was CEO, he says he did “a little bit of everything” at HTC, including overseeing projects and plant operations. He was also the chief operating officer.
Hagg and his wife plan to stay in the area and he hopes to be able to travel to see family in Pennsylvania and Georgia and visit his two daughters who live in other parts of the state. He also plans to continue his involvement with various boards in the community.
What he’ll miss most about HTC is the family environment.
“Our employees live here, they’re your neighbors, friends, relatives…the thing that I have a lot of pride in is the employees here, seeing where they take an active role in the community and really caring about what’s going on,” he said. “That’s something that you don’t see with a lot of companies.”
Moving forward, HTC’s Chief Financial Officer Carlton Lewis took over as CEO this week. Lewis has worked with HTC for nearly 25 years and as CFO for nearly 10 years.
“I’m not looking to skip a beat – I’m looking to keep things rolling just like we’ve been doing,” Lewis said. “I don’t go into this responsibility lightly.”
An Aynor native, Lewis said he enjoys being part of an organization close to his home.
“Not many people get the opportunity to do that, so I'm just proud of that,” he added. “I’m here. I’m certainly community-minded and I want [the community] to understand that I have a true love and care for the organization. It’s certainly dear to my heart.”
As CEO, he plans to continue the cooperative's work of expanding its fiber network, including going into rural areas outside of Horry County. He looks forward to carrying on the company’s goals of sustainability and “keeping the heritage we’ve fostered for decades,” as well as giving back to the community.
Lewis holds a finance degree from Coastal Carolina University. He and his wife have two children, and they are recently empty nesters as their kids have gone away to college.
Outside of work, he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing guitar and traveling to the mountains. He serves as treasurer at his church, Berea Baptist Church.
Hagg’s last day with the company was Nov. 30, and employees say they will miss his leadership, but are confident the change will be easy.
Carol Cox, executive assistant at HTC and a 26-year employee, said she has worked with Hagg during his entire tenure as CEO. She said called him a “natural-born teacher.”
“Mike seizes every opportunity to turn most anything into a teachable moment in one-on-one connections,” she said.
Cox added that Lewis will utilize those teachable moments from Hagg as he becomes the company’s leader.
“The CEO torch is being passed from one very capable leader to another,” she said.
Fred Reimer, executive director of financial operations, said though Hagg will be missed, Lewis’s decades-long career with HTC has paved the way for him to lead the company into the future.
“Carlton is equally dedicated to the HTC membership and the communities we serve, takes great pride and responsibility in providing members with reliable, high-quality services, and will no doubt continue the positive path HTC has been on under Mike’s leadership,” Reimer said.
Hagg remains confident that the change in leadership will be smooth. Lewis has worked alongside him for about a decade.
“There’s nothing here that he hasn’t been involved in,” Hagg said. “It makes that transition easier.”
