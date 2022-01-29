U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-7th District, was met by a group of four protesters outside of the Waccamaw Shrine Club Tuesday morning during an informational stop in Conway.
Waiting inside for him were about ten times that many.
Rice told the group assembled by the Conway Chamber of Commerce that this country’s government was headed in the right direction as far as battling inflation and unemployment, but that’s all gone for nothing since the Biden Administration took control in Washington.
He said he’s a Chamber of Commerce Republican in favor of tax reform, fair trade and infrastructure, and he vows to always defend the U.S. Constitution.
As the ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee, he said he once had a voice with the IRS, Health and Human Services, Medicare and Medicaid, but now that the Democrats are in control things are different, not better.
Tax cuts and the Jobs act were Trump’s two biggest accomplishments, he said.
The biggest difference in this area came from the creation of the Dillon Inland Port.
Before that, he said, the Marion County unemployment rate was 16.6 percent. After the Inland Port’s creation, it plummeted to 2.8 percent.
“Is that not a miracle?” he asked. “You know what it wasn’t a miracle.”
Instead, he credited it to good politics.
The biggest problem in his district now is employers calling him saying they can’t get workers.
He believes they were starting to make progress with that problem before COVID began to scare people. Now that most of the added government financial help is gone he thinks people will be returning to work.
As for the Build Back Better Act, he said, “I call it Build Back Broke.”
That bill breaks down to $5,500 for every man, woman and child in this country, all of which will have to be borrowed if the bill passes.
He also talked about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he says actually allots only $650 billion for highways.
He doesn’t think the coronavirus will be a problem much longer, saying the Omicron variant is much less harmful that the original form of COVID, especially for vaccinated people.
He expects the Omicron variant to peak in about three weeks, which will leave a lot of people immune if a third wave of the virus comes along.
He said another big problem in this country is paying people not to work.
“If you allow the government to care for you, you will always live in poverty,” he said.
He said the Biden Administration’s spending has caused much inflation and put people out of work. All of that new debt, plus other financial decisions, have made the stock market shaky.
He said the government spent hundreds of millions of dollars helping people recover from three storms. The expenditures included helping people rebuild their homes and governments trying to prevent some future flooding.
He says a big problem facing this country now is Medicare. He says Social Security pretty much pays for itself with people getting back just about what they pay in. That isn’t the case with Medicare where people get back about three times as much as they pay. Those numbers are about $100,000 paid in with about $300,000 applied to their healthcare.
“Healthcare will break this country if we don’t do anything about it,” he said.
He says the nameplate on his desk proclaims his top interest.
“Jobs, jobs, jobs,” it says.
It’s his opinion that too many guidance people are sending students into fields that aren’t available and, at times, don’t pay as well as others.
Instead, they need to let them know what’s there. He says there are about 1,000 vacant positions now for diesel mechanics.
He also supports I-73, saying he expects it to bring more industry into the state, keeping this area from being so dependent on tourism and agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.