Tom Rice will keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republican congressman, who represents South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, cruised to victory Tuesday as he defeated Democratic challenger Melissa Watson, according to unofficial election results.
The Seventh District includes eight counties in the northeast part of the state, including Horry.
Rice, a former Horry County Council chairman who lives on the Grand Strand, was first elected to the House in 2012 and has served on its Ways and Means Committee.
Election results will be certified Friday.
