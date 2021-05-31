A North Carolina toddler drowned in a Conway area pond Saturday afternoon, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Gianna Dawkins, who was just under 2 years old, was found in a pond near her family on Cheyenne Road outside Conway just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Willard said. Dawkins was visiting with family from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The child died at the scene.
Horry County police are continuing to investigate this incident.
