The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project.

For the Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center, it was an image of hope.

“To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.

After months of delays, crews from MD Roofing and volunteers spent Saturday morning moving planks of wood, nailing roof patches and stapling walls together for 25 tiny homes off 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The homes are part of a two-phase project spearheaded by the center. Savello said roof installation for the first 25 homes started Friday, and the final two homes were getting their roofs by the end of the day Saturday.

Once the roofs are set, crews will start working on the plumbing and the interior of the homes.

“We’re praying by the end of November we’ll start having people,” Savello said.

Phase two will get underway immediately after phase one is complete. Phase two will feature the final eight duplexes, a temporary office and a resource center, which will include a laundromat, a community kitchen and a common area for the veterans to gather.

Savello said the original design for the resource center featured a 3,000-square foot-building, but after reviewing it, the size felt too small. He said the organization needs a resource center that is between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.

The group expects the second phase to take approximately six months to complete.

Scott Dulebohn, the center’s director, said the 144-square-foot homes feature enough space for a futon bed, a kitchen vanity, a mini fridge, a microwave and a full bathroom. He said the homes will also include an HVAC system, donated by One Hour Heating and Air.

Savello added that three of the first 25 homes will be designed to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.