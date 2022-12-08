Time is of the essence.
In order to save the historical – yet dilapidated – Whittemore Elementary School in Conway, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later, officials agreed Monday.
That’s why the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., has proposed a nearly $16 million project for that campus. And on Monday the nonprofit and City of Conway decided structural engineers needed to take a closer look to determine the next steps for the property.
The discussion at Monday’s council meeting revolved around a few topics: how the plan would be funded and who would maintain the property for years to come.
Cheryl Adamson, president of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, said the hope is to build a place for affordable housing where young professionals can live.
“This is our gift to our children,” she said. “We set up the legal entity and they carry out the work.”
Marvin Greer with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates said the project would be funded with low income housing tax credits. His main contribution to the potential project would be helping to lock in funding.
Greer said the process to secure that funding could take six to eight months, but the nonprofit has to have ownership over the property before it can start. Greer added that he wants the nonprofit to walk in the door with some equity.
“I can’t do anything without the dirt,” he said.
City officials on Monday said more questions than answers remain after Adamson, Greer and Michael Allen of MOA Architecture made a presentation to council.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said the city can’t give the nonprofit the property without a structural engineer’s assessment. He said the primary goal is to save the building.
“I think there’s got to be some experts brought in now,” Emrick said, adding, “Let’s make sure it can be saved.”
City officials have said it could cost between $14 million to $20 million to renovate the building.
Allen said an assessment would determine, for example, whether the building faced serious damage or if a wall was simply rained on.
Last month, city officials unsealed the first proposal it received for the campus, which is about 10 acres off U.S. 378.
The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a 120-unit apartment complex with 200 parking spaces, a museum, community center and a walking trail that covers 60% of the property.
In a letter to the city, Adamson said the nonprofit partnered with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates and MOA Architecture to present a “unique response” to the city, suggesting the site be converted into a mixed-use development.
After the discussion, Adamson asked the crowd of former Whittemore students and supporters of the project if they were satisfied with the discussion. Her question was met with applause.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she hadn’t heard anybody say they didn’t want to pursue plans to better the campus.
Moving forward, the city’s engineer and an engineer with Allen’s firm are going to visit the property to assess the old school building.
Emrick said an update on the process will be brought back at the next council meeting. The next regular meeting is in January.
Conway’s RFP is currently open through Dec. 31, 2024, meaning it is still accepting proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.