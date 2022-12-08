Time is of the essence.

In order to save the historical – yet dilapidated – Whittemore Elementary School in Conway, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later, officials agreed Monday.

That’s why the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., has proposed a nearly $16 million project for that campus. And on Monday the nonprofit and City of Conway decided structural engineers needed to take a closer look to determine the next steps for the property.

The discussion at Monday’s council meeting revolved around a few topics: how the plan would be funded and who would maintain the property for years to come.

Cheryl Adamson, president of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, said the hope is to build a place for affordable housing where young professionals can live.

“This is our gift to our children,” she said. “We set up the legal entity and they carry out the work.”

Marvin Greer with real estate firm Marvin Greer & Associates said the project would be funded with low income housing tax credits. His main contribution to the potential project would be helping to lock in funding.

Greer said the process to secure that funding could take six to eight months, but the nonprofit has to have ownership over the property before it can start. Greer added that he wants the nonprofit to walk in the door with some equity.

“I can’t do anything without the dirt,” he said.

City officials on Monday said more questions than answers remain after Adamson, Greer and Michael Allen of MOA Architecture made a presentation to council.

Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said the city can’t give the nonprofit the property without a structural engineer’s assessment. He said the primary goal is to save the building.

“I think there’s got to be some experts brought in now,” Emrick said, adding, “Let’s make sure it can be saved.”

City officials have said it could cost between $14 million to $20 million to renovate the building.