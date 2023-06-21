A Fox News Town Hall meeting hosted by Sean Hannity featuring South Carolina senator and presidential candidate Tim Scott was held in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
Scott - one of two presidential candidates from South Carolina, the other being former governor Nikki Haley - made an appearance outside where attendees were waiting and went down the line shaking hands and taking photos with the crowd.
Locals attending the town hall expressed that they were eager to hear what Scott had to say.
Bob Pratt, a Longs resident, has his pick for the 2024 nominee but wants to keep an eye out on other campaigns.
“I’m a Trump supporter but he has some flaws so I just want to see what he has to say,” Pratt said. “I hope he talks about cleaning house in departments like the FBI, DOJ; the Department of Education.”
Another resident, Greg Kozma of Murrells Inlet, said he sees a different path for Scott.
“I think he has an outsider chance of getting the nomination but I think he’d be a great VP pick,” Kozma said. “Four years as VP I think would really mold him later for the presidency.”
Regardless of the outcome, both Pratt and Kozma said they are proud to not only have one but two candidates who are from home.
The event was at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Attendees had to register online ahead of time for their tickets and were served on a first come first serve basis, according to the website, and was sold out days before the event. The event was closed to the press.
Scott announced his run for presidency last month during a kick-off rally at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University, and in addition to South Carolina has been campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire.
According to transcripts from the town hall on Scott’s campaign website, he ended the town hall answering a question from an audience member about what makes him different from the other candidates.
He said that he has found throughout his campaigning in the three states he’s visited that people are looking for optimism and a positive message and he will be bringing his message that he is the answer to that wherever he can.
“I speak at every place. I’ve had a town hall at a Black church. I’m gonna have one in the Brazilian church. I’m doing one in the white church. I’ll do one in any church, any place in the nation, because I want all of America to appreciate our conservative values,” Scott said.
“We’ve gotta do it in a gymnasium like this filled with friends, or in an inner city church surrounded by skeptics. You see, I believe that I’m not an exception. I am simply today’s rule.”
The town hall aired on Fox News on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. is now uploaded on Fox’s Youtube channel.
