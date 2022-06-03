Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who appeared on Netflix's "Tiger King" and owns Myrtle Beach Safari, was arrested by the FBI in Horry County on Friday.
Antle is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but no charges were listed as of 7 p.m., according to online records. He was booked just after 5:30 p.m.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed his arrest but said Antle's records remain sealed by a judge.
In 2018, Antle told MyHorryNews.com that about 100 animals lived at Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre preserve off Folly Road. Since 1992, he's offered visitors opportunities to get up-close interactive experiences with wildlife.
He's also run a “preservation station” at Barefoot Landing where, for a few hours a night during the tourist season, guests could see about a dozen exotic animals, including tigers and apes.
Antle told MyHorryNews.com in 2018 that 22 staff members, many of them related to him, lived at his Socastee preserve.
But Antle has faced tough times in recent years.
In 2020, he was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
The charges followed a months-long investigation by the Animal Law Unit of the Virginia Attorney General's Office. The probe focused on the relationship between Antle and Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia. Wilson was charged with with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 17 additional misdemeanors. The investigation included a search warrant that was executed at Antle's Horry County property in December 2019.
Antle's Virginia case is scheduled for trial in October, according to online court records.
His daughter, Tawny Antle, was also charged with one count of violating the Endangered Species Act in connection with the Virginia case. She is scheduled to go to trial in October, according to online court records.
In February, Doc Antle was sued by a Socastee woman who said she was attacked by a monkey that had wandered away from Antle’s property, according to court records.
Shirley Ann Smothers said in her civil lawsuit that she was startled by a noise on her back deck on April 21, 2021.
“When she opened her back door, she noticed a monkey sitting on the railing of her deck looking at her,” the lawsuit stated. “Almost immediately after Defendants’ monkey noticed the Plaintiff, it lunged at her and attacked her while she stood in her doorway, biting on her left arm before she could get it off of her.”
The lawsuit said Smothers suffered painful injuries, had to undergo a series of rabies treatments “and was traumatically frightened to the point of causing her extreme anxiety and paranoia.”
She is seeking damages and compensation for pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress.
In an answer filed in March, Antle denied the woman's allegations and asked the court to dismiss the complaint.
Last month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) publicly urged federal and state authorities to investigate Antle's work with a nonprofit, the Rare Species Fund (RSF).
"The RSF often touts international wildlife conservation when soliciting donations from the public, but as PETA details in letters sent to the IRS, the South Carolina secretary of state, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Antle appears to use most of those charitable funds to subsidize the for-profit Myrtle Beach Safari," the organization wrote in a news release. "There, he breeds big cats, prematurely separates cubs from their mothers, and forces them and other animals into stressful and dangerous public encounters—activities that do not benefit the animals’ well-being and have no conservation value."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.