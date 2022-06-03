Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who appeared on Netflix's "Tiger King" and owns Myrtle Beach Safari, was arrested by the FBI in Horry County on Friday.

Antle is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but no charges were listed as of 7 p.m., according to online records. He was booked just after 5:30 p.m.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed his arrest but said Antle's records remain sealed by a judge.

In 2018, Antle told MyHorryNews.com that about 100 animals lived at Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre preserve off Folly Road. Since 1992, he's offered visitors opportunities to get up-close interactive experiences with wildlife.

He's also run a “preservation station” at Barefoot Landing where, for a few hours a night during the tourist season, guests could see about a dozen exotic animals, including tigers and apes.

Antle told MyHorryNews.com in 2018 that 22 staff members, many of them related to him, lived at his Socastee preserve.

But Antle has faced tough times in recent years.

In 2020, he was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to a news release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.

The charges followed a months-long investigation by the Animal Law Unit of the Virginia Attorney General's Office. The probe focused on the relationship between Antle and Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia. Wilson was charged with with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 17 additional misdemeanors. The investigation included a search warrant that was executed at Antle's Horry County property in December 2019.