Tidelands Health announced Monday that the hospital system had no COVID-19 patients in either of its hospitals for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Zero COVID is something we never thought would come,” said Dr. Jo-anne Klein, of Tidelands Health Infectious Disease Specialists. “Let’s continue to stay safe, get vaccinated since it does help and be optimistic that we can continue living our best life despite the challenges we face.”

Tidelands reports it had its first COVID patient on March 16, 2020 — just three days after then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the virus.

Since the vaccine became available, Tidelands has administered more than 109,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID infections have been declining rapidly in Horry County since peaking on Jan. 20, when the region averaged 915 new reported cases a day, according to the New York Times. On Sunday, the county reported no new cases, and averaged 18 newly reported cases a day.

Similarly, South Carolina reported over 72,000 new cases on Jan. 18, averaging over 17,500 daily, the NYT reports. But on Sunday, the state reported no new cases, with a daily average of 260.

Case totals have also been plummeting nationwide, which health experts have attributed to a combination of vaccinations and natural immunity, noting the way the highly transmissible omicron variant burned through the country in December and January, according to the NYT.

South Carolina has been slow to inoculate, lagging almost 10% below the national rate with just 56% of residents having received two doses. The rate was the same in Horry County, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.