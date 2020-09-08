Tidelands Health is asking for state approval to build a new hospital in Socastee.
The Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital would be located at the interchange of S.C. 31 and S.C. 707, according to a news release.
The 36-bed facility would employ 140 people when it opens, offering an emergency department, medical, surgical and critical care, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.
“For more than 70 years, Tidelands Health has grown with our community — bringing needed physicians, services and facilities to our region,” J. Edward Norris III, chairman of Tidelands’ board of trustees, said in a statement.
“Our community trusts Tidelands Health to deliver expert, compassionate health care, and we are excited to provide that level of excellence at this new hospital in south Horry.”
If approved, the Socastee facility will be the second Tidelands Health hospital in Horry County. Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an Encompass Health affiliate, opened in Little River last year.
“[M]ore than 54 percent of the health system’s annual patient encounters are Horry County residents,” the release said.
Tidelands plans to file a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) this week to start the approval process for the new hospital.
Tidelands leaders cited significant growth in the region and a need for hospital beds as reasons to open the facility.
According to DHEC’s 2020 South Carolina Health Plan, an additional 155 hospital beds are needed to serve the county, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.