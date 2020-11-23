Tidelands Health and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are partnering to offer free flu shots at two drive-through events next month along the Grand Strand.
The large-scale events will take place:
- Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue N., Robert M. Grissom Parkway entrance, Myrtle Beach
- Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex, 101 River Walk Drive, Georgetown
Those at least 6 months old are eligible for a free flu shot, according to a news release from Tidelands. Health insurance isn’t required and won’t be requested. Appointments will not be accepted.
Tidelands stressed the importance of receiving a flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic and encourages anyone 6 months and older to get one.
A flu shot lessens the risk of getting the flu and can help reduce the severity of the flu if someone still contracts the flu virus. It also deceases the risk of flu-related hospitalization.
“By taking this simple step, area residents can help protect themselves from the flu – and help prevent the region’s health care system from becoming overburdened as providers respond to both COVID-19 and flu cases,” the release said.
