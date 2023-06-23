Thunderstorms and a moderate risk of rip currents are forecast for the Myrtle Beach area this weekend and into the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS has issued a beach hazards statement advising swimmers to avoid longshore currents that could sweep ocean goers off their feet or into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas.
“Caution should be used when in or near the water,” reads the statement. “Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into."
The NWS has also put out a hazardous weather outlook for northeast South Carolina, stating the area may see an elevated risk of rip currents as swells from Tropical Storm Bret arrive Sunday.
“It may start to calm down by about Sunday, but for Friday and Saturday, the weather will be pretty active,” said NWS meteorologist Ian Boatman.
The outlook for Friday includes showers and thunderstorms, with wind gusts as high as 22 mph to be expected and a 70% chance of precipitation. Later tonight will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of precipitation at 30%.
There's a 40% chance of precipitation Saturday with showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day, and a 30% chance of precipitation later on in the evening.
Sunday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m.
