Myrtle Beach police have three people in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday night that killed North Carolina men, according to a release.
Earlier Friday, police said that an altercation drug deal led to "several shots being fired." Police said that a vehicle fled after the victims were shot. Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, and Ja'Leel Stephens, 19, later died from injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Both men were from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Willard said.
According to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest, police responded to a shots fired call at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Willoughby Lane off of 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.
Once police arrived on scene, two victims were found with severe injuries, Vest said. Those victims, later identified as Melvin and Stephens, died from their injuries.
There are security cameras located at the intersection of 44th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway. While Vest did not specify if those cameras have been utilize, a release from Myrtle Beach said that network security cameras have been "key to the progress made in the case thus far." Vest added that Myrtle Beach police will be using "every investigative tool we have at our disposal" in regards to Thursday night's shooting.
While the suspects have not been identified, Vest said that formal charges and bond hearings will happen "within the week."
Check back for updates.
