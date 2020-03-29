Three people died Sunday afternoon after a shooting near Surfside Beach, authorities said.
Few details about the case have been released, but the Horry County Police Department announced on Twitter that officers received a call about a shooting on Drake Lane around 2:45 p.m.
The police department confirmed that three people are dead. The HCPD said the Horry County Coroner's Office would be notifying the family members of the deceased. Their identities have not been released yet.
Police said there is no threat to the community stemming from this incident.
