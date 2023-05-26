Three Conway men were sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday after a nearly week-long murder trial in Horry County.

Che Ransom, 20, Don Brown, 20, and Travontae Mitchell, 19, were found guilty in the September 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Jaime Johnson, according to a release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The three received 45-year sentences for murder and 30-year sentences for attempted murder from Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson. The sentences will run concurrently.

Johnson was shot to death near Rose Moss Court in Conway on September 12, 2020, around 7:15 p.m., according to the release.

Tronahz Whittington, 20, of Conway, was also sentenced to 45 years in prison in March in connection with the homicide.

Authorities say additional men are facing related charges in connection with the investigation.

Ransom, Brown and Mitchell are required to serve their entire sentences, and they are not eligible for parole on the charge of murder. The charge of murder carries a penalty of 30 years to life in prison and the charge of attempted murder carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, the release states.

“I am pleased that we got justice for Jamie Johnson and his family in this case through a collaboration of work by Horry County Police and Conway Police, as well as the brave citizens of Horry County who assisted in these convictions,” said Nancy Livesay with the solicitor's office. “We hope these latest convictions assist Mr. Johnson’s family in finding some closure.”