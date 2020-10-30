The race is set for the District 107 seat in the S.C. House of Representatives vacated by Alan Clemmons.
Republican Case Brittain, Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian candidate Will Dettmering are all looking to represent the Myrtle Beach area.
Clemmons abruptly resigned in July, barely a month after defeating Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary. He faced no opposition heading into November’s general election.
Brittain, a criminal defense attorney, then defeated former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride in a special election in August to replace Clemmons’ spot on the general election ballot.
Brittain, of Brittain Law Firm, hopes to hone in on education and public safety, and he also wants to get the local economy back on track.
“Those are the main things that we need to get worked on down here,” he said.
Brittain believes the legislature has taken “a great step forward” when it comes to Internet accessibility across the state. He said it’s vital to make sure Internet access is provided to each student who needs it.
“Every student deserves a chance to learn whatever the situation is,” he said.
Brittain also highlighted the importance of funding and recruiting adept first responders, including police officers, and increasing their pay.
“They have put themselves on the line just as much as teachers have,” he said.
Brittain also wants to ensure a safe environment for tourists as leaders work to help the Grand Strand’s tourism industry bounce back.
Originally from West Virginia, Cahill has worked mainly as a schoolteacher, teaching subjects such as math.
Part of the reason he wanted to run for public office is that he was tired of seeing local officials run unopposed.
Instead of just passing laws, Cahill said a legislator needs to represent the district he or she represents and motivate the area as a leader and visionary. He hopes to foster positivity when it comes to public health and the business community.
For Cahill, he sees COVID-19 as something dominating, shaping and overshadowing other issues, as it affects the local tourism industry, infrastructure, crime and the environment.
One of his goals is to establish a statewide mandatory mask policy.
Also, instead of shutting down for a prolonged period, he has proposed a “circuit breaker” method in which closures last two or three weeks at a time.
This isn’t a sprint or a marathon, Cahill said, but more like a relay race.
Dettmering is a Wisconsin native. His primary profession is as a sales and marketing consultant, and he’s also worked at a local resort as a night auditor.
His goal is to examine issues from a local perspective and focus on needs of the community rather than the desires of special interest groups
Take I-73, for example, a proposed interstate that would link Myrtle Beach with I-95 and eventually reach Michigan.
“That’s not a state issue at all,” Dettmering said. That’s something the federal government has to deal with.”
The Libertarian candidate also wants to address stormwater runoff and drainage issues in the region.
“[District] 107 in particular, we’re very low,” he said. “We’re right at the beach.”
Those runoff and drainage problems, he said, hurts the areas reputation, not only for locals but for visitors and poses health risks.
Tackling the problem could also provide the chance to alleviate local flooding.
