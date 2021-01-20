Three people have been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Harold Taylor, 21, of Myrtle Beach, Anthony Taylor, 20, of Carolina Forest and Josiah Dinkins, 21, of Charlotte, North Carolina, are charged in connection to the shooting.
All three are charged with attempted murder. Harold Taylor is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during violent crime and unlawful carry.
Police were called to the area of 4th Avenue North and North Kings Highway around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police located one injured who was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Members of the Real-Time Crime Unit used network traffic cameras to identify two individuals matching the description of those involved. Those suspects were taken into custody within 35 minutes of the shooting and another was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to the release.
Online records show that Dinkins and Anthony Taylor were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. Harold Taylor was taken into custody Wednesday.
All three suspects were denied bond during a hearing on Wednesday, according to Vest.
