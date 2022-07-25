Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to an armed robbery.
The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Monday morning at the Grey Hound bus station on 7th Avenue North, according to police.
Officers were alerted of the crime after being flagged down by the victim, police said. By using real-time crime cameras, officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the armed robbery. The vehicle was later discovered by officers just before 6:30 a.m. at the Sea Dip Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Police cleared all the rooms on the floor where the suspects were staying, while a SWAT team apprehended the three suspects.
Officers recovered two firearms after the suspects were taken into custody, police said.
The names and charges of those in custody have not been released, but police said that information will be available after charges are filed.
