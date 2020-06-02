Police arrested three people, including a murder suspect out on bond, and charged them with multiple counts in connection to a series of drive-by shootings in April that authorities say are connected.
In early April, authorities started investigating several drive-by shootings in and around the Conway area, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Detectives with the HCPD and Conway Police Department worked to identify those responsible.
Each incident occurred in Conway or an unincorporated section of Horry.
On Monday, detectives with the Horry County and Conway police departments and the U.S. Marshals Task Force executed warrants at multiple locations in the county.
All three suspects were taken into custody without incident. They remain jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
On April 4, police were dispatched to Family Lane in response to a shooting that left one person hurt, according to a police report.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the right side of his stomach. He said a suspect came to his home demanding money that was owed to him.
The victim said when he could not produce the money, he and the suspect started arguing.
The suspect then shot the victim in the stomach at close range, the report said.
Police interviewed another person who said that two weeks prior, the suspect was at their home.
That person accidentally shot the suspect’s girlfriend’s vehicle, causing a window to break, and the individual suspected that is why the victim was shot.
James Legette of Marion is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with that case.
Jamela McQueen of Aynor is charged with accessory after the fact.
On April 13, police responded to Highway 548 after another shooting.
A female said she was on the front porch with her children when she saw a white car traveling slowly in front of her home.
She said the vehicle got closer to her house and she started hearing gunshots.
She went inside the home with her children and saw her home being struck by gunfire. Her vehicle’s tire was also hit by a bullet.
Joshua Spain of Surfside Beach is charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to that case.
Spain was one of multiple suspects arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe on Dec. 2, 2017, in the 1700 block of Willow Road. An arrest warrant said Spain and multiple co-defendants shot Mishoe.
Spain was charged with murder in the 2017 case. At the time of the April shootings, he was out on bond, according to online court records.
On April 13, police also responded to a home on Kitty Lane following a shooting.
Four people said while they were inside the home, they heard what they thought were fireworks outside.
A witness said he looked outside and saw a black SUV driving by the home while an occupant shot at the home.
Spain and Legette are both charged with four additional counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to that incident.
Police charged McQueen with an additional accessory after the fact count.
Additionally, a drive-by shooting on Palmetto Street was also determined to be linked.
Spain is charged with two more counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to that case.
Legette is charged with two additional counts of attempted murder.
