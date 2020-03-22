Police arrested and charged three people following a shooting Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 10th Avenue South and Oak Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
On Saturday afternoon, police served warrants at homes in the 700 block of 13th Avenue South and the 1500 block of Highway 15 in connection to the investigation.
Three people were taken into custody.
Keith Burris, 22, is charged with attempted murder, according to online police records.
Brandon Knott, 20, is charged with attempted murder, petit larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawfully carrying a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and and one drug-related count.
Belyn Rodriguez, 20, is charged with obstructing justice and one drug-related count.
Vest said the attempted murder and weapon charges were filed in connection to the initial shooting incident.
The other charges were levied in connection to the investigation.
