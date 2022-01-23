A fire broke out inside Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Sunday, destroying two buildings and damaging nine others, authorities said.

No major injuries were reported, though one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation, said Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner.

“They’re OK,” Tanner said. “They were walking around, just needed some oxygen.”

Just after 6 a.m., HCFR crews responded to the multi-unit structure fire at the campground, which sits just south of Myrtle Beach on Kings Highway at the S.C. 544 intersection.

Tanner said that when crews arrived on scene, they quickly requested additional help because of the size of the fire.

HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said 11 units were damaged. Of those 11, two were destroyed, one suffered heavy damage and eight other units sustained fire and heat damage.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross of South Carolina is assisting those individuals.

As of 9 a.m., Tanner said the fire was under control with about 70 firefighters at the scene dousing any hot spots. Authorities have not determined what sparked the blaze. The size of the fire and the number of structures involved has made pinpointing a cause difficult.

“It’s all the stuff that fell on top of each other," Tanner said. "We’re having to dig all that out and make sure all the fire is out and extinguished and then we will start looking at the cause."

Tanner said this was one of the most significant fires his agency has worked in recent weeks.

“We’ve had several structure fires over this cold spell, but this is probably the most serious one we’ve had,” Tanner said.

With the scale of the fire, Tanner is relieved that only one person was injured.

“We’re always extremely blessed when our folks don’t get hurt and no one else gets hurt,” he said.

In a statement later Sunday morning, Ocean Lakes Campground ask residents to avoid the area where the fire occurred and to respect to the homeowners' property.