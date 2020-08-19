The same night Horry County Board of Education District 5 member Janice Morreale was waiting to hear the results of the primary election regarding her board seat, she also received some other results – she was positive for COVID-19.
“A day or two later I was feeling so much worse,” Morreale said.
Across the internet, those dealing with long-term effects of COVID-19 who continue to test positive, and whose bodies hang on to some virus symptoms longer than normal, have started calling themselves “long-haulers”.
Numerous “long-hauler” groups have appeared on social media, hoping to help those continuing to fight virus symptoms know they are not alone.
Morreale, who said she is in her mid-40s, began feeling sick in early June, and was unable to return to work until Aug. 10.
Her first symptoms began June 4 with a barely-mentionable slight cough.
“Nothing to worry about,” she said she felt at the time, and she called in to work sick June 5.
“It was probably really the best decision,” Morreale said. “I still had that cough and because everyone’s really sensitive about those not feeling well, I worked from home that day.”
After her positive test, her symptoms ran the gamut from shortness of breath, stomach issues, chest tightness and severe fatigue.
“I was in bed for over a week,” Morreale said. “Every muscle you have, once you start trying to move, it’s so tiring even to walk to the mailbox. Even walking around the house was really difficult.”
She ended up in the emergency room on June 21 with abdominal pain, and despite having no prior underlying conditions, it was found that she had some blood-related issues she is still continuing to work through.
“Honestly I thought I was dying. To be in so much pain and feel so bad, and wonder if you’re going to make it through the night is the worst thing in the world,” Morreale said, thanking the staff at Tidelands Health for their honesty, understanding and compassion.
Fortunately, she was never hospitalized.
She said her medical team was always very supportive, even if a lot of the answers to her questions were, “We just don’t know.”
Morreale sought out retesting before returning to work, and was told she should have two tests just to be sure. To her relief, the first test came back negative, but the second one showed a positive result.
“I was sad and surprised…that I still had this,” she said.
She was told she did not have to quarantine again because sometimes the virus can “shed” for a period of time and the dead cells of the virus can cause a positive result.
“People compare it to the flu, but there are so many symptoms. This could happen to anyone…take it seriously,” she said. “It’s been way more than the flu. I’m happy to hear when people get it for only a short period of time.”
No one else in her family caught the virus from her, including her 90-year-old aunt, who lives next door.
She hopes she will be immune from getting it again, at least for a short period of time, as current Center for Disease Control (CDC) research shows antibodies sticking around for only about three months.
Morreale said she feels differently about the virus than she did before.
“It’s more serious than I first thought,” she said in July. “It’s so important, with the masks. If a simple thing like a mask can protect you and me, then why aren’t we doing it? Why is there such a fight?”
Since Morreale’s interview, a number of municipalities have adopted mask mandates and data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests those mandates have made a difference in the spread.
Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president for medical affairs with Tidelands Health, said he has seen a good number of patients who have mostly recovered, but still say they just don’t feel right.
Harmon, who has practiced family medicine since 1983, said a recent study evaluated 180 COVID-19 patients with continuing symptoms. The average age was 56 and the average duration of their illness from symptom onset to recovery was at least 60 days.
“Only 12 percent felt like they were recovered. Eighty-eight percent said ‘I still feel tired,’” Harmon said.
Harmon said they know now that the virus can damage lungs and blood vessels, and in terms of patients who have prolonged symptoms, about half had been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, and half had not.
Fatigue seems to be the biggest symptom that sticks around, and said those who have the loss of taste and smell tend to have had milder symptoms than those who do not.
“It’s fascinating to me, scientists don’t have an explanation for why that happens. As many as 40 percent of affected individuals lose that taste,” Harmon said.
He tells his patients that get pneumonia, even those whose pneumonia is not COVID-related, that the lungs are a huge, important organ system and it will take about two months to completely heal.
As for the blood vessel damage possibilities, Harmon said there’s really only a small window when that damage is possible.
“There is an acute blood clot risk when you first get sick, delayed for maybe a week or so,” he said.
Patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 who have high fevers and need supplemental oxygen and IV fluids are candidates for a drug called Remdesivir.
Harmon said the drug is used best in the first two weeks of treatment, as long as the patient doesn’t have a history of kidney issues.
“The only real contraindication is that your kidneys have to be able to clear it,” Harmon said.
Harmon said everyone is facing behavioral health issues as well.
“There is a certain element of fatigue going on. Everybody asks, ‘How much longer until we’re back to normal?’ I say we’re going to get there, but I can’t give you hard fast data,” Harmon said.
A “weapon, like a vaccine” will help stop the spread, he said.
W.I. Jones has been sick since the end of June and hasn’t yet gotten the two negative tests he needs to be eligible to donate antibody-rich plasma.
Jones started with a dry cough on June 28, spiked a fever the next day, and two days later he got a positive COVID-19 test result.
He spent two weeks at home, but his oxygen levels dipped, and he ended up in the hospital with pneumonia on July 11.
“I couldn’t hardly get from the bed to the bathroom,” the 68-year-old Jones said.
Jones’ daughter Angie Jones, Horry County’s treasurer, hasn’t gotten to hug her dad since Father’s Day in June. She said he never gets sick, so it frightened her to hear he was having to go to the emergency room.
“I have never had pneumonia or the flu in my life. I’ve been blessed, I can tell you that, with good health,” Mr. Jones said. “But I wasn’t doing good at all.”
No one in the family, including his wife, mother, daughter, son or two grandsons have caught the virus from him.
He received a plasma donation a few days later, but still turned up with a positive test, and signed on to try a five-day dose of Remdesivir in an effort to speed up his recovery.
The doctors also gave him blood thinners as a precaution, due to those possible blood-clotting complications.
“I really think the plasma has helped me,” Mr. Jones said, noting he can’t wait to get his two negative tests because he feels passionate about wanting to donate plasma. “Great day, I want to do it. Lord knows I want to help someone who’s got what I had.”
Despite still testing positive, Jones was able to come home on July 24.
“The happiest day of my life was when I come home and seen my wife and my two kids. I want to hug my grandboys so bad I can hardly stand it, but I can’t,” Jones said.
While he praises “the best nurses a person could ever want” at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, he said the worst thing was not being allowed to have any family in his hospital room with him.
“There was a time there that I didn’t know whether I was going to make it or not. I got down low one time, I can tell you that. I was really scared,” Jones said through tears, saying he got to the point that he told his family he had some important things to tell them if he possibly wasn’t going to make it. “But they wouldn’t let me. They were telling me ‘Daddy you’re going to be all right, you’re not going anywhere.’”
Jones said she found it hard to concentrate on much while her dad was in the hospital, even though she and her family used Facetime and spoke to him as much as they could.
“Daddy had me scared…I tell you, we’re the family that’s ‘I love you!’ every time we hang up the phone,” Ms. Jones said.
During her father’s ordeal, Mr. Jones lost his uncle to COVID-19 as well.
Mr. Jones said even though there are so many unanswered questions about the effects of COVID-19 on the body, it was still hard to hear “I don’t know” from his doctors.
“A lot of times you go to the hospital and you think the doctors know what’s wrong and know what it takes to fix you, but they [in general] didn’t know about this. Just about every question you’d ask, it’s like a stab in the dark,” Mr. Jones said.
While he is now able to walk from his home out to his workshop on his farmland in Aynor and do some light chores, he still tested positive as of Sunday.
“By the grace of God and prayer I got to getting better,” Mr. Jones said. “I do a little bit at a time – my wind is not back where it needs to be, but it’s getting better each day.”
His ongoing ordeal with COVID-19 was a big eye-opener for him, Jones said.
“Some of the things out here that I think are important, they ain’t nothin’. It don’t mean a hill of beans,” Mr. Jones said. “I mean, me working like a Trojan out here at 68-years-old…I need to be traveling with my wife, or doing stuff with my grand-youngins and my children.”
Harmon said he had not heard of the term “long-hauler”, but said that research continues to find more answers about reasons why some COVID-19 patients have a tendency to have more prolonged problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.