Conway’s newest police department employee is a good boy, he loves his toy and he can jump like a kangaroo.

No, we’re not talking about a human officer. Rubble, an 18-month-old Labrador Retriever, is the city’s newest K9 who is officially certified in narcotics detection as of Friday.

The good boy and his handler, patrol officer Jake Read, have worked together for about a month, and their bond is already obvious.

“He’s smarter than I am,” Read said. “For him to be a year and a half and certified is an accomplishment.”

Rubble and Read don’t just work together during shifts. Rubble has become a part of Read’s family, going home with him and staying there when they are off duty.

Rubble can detect marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. When he sniffs out one of the drugs, he is trained to sit, which alerts police he has found something. From there, the officers will search the area to find the drugs.

He joins the city’s other K9s – Roko, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Finn, a Bernedoodle who serves as the city’s comfort dog.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long said he hopes Rubble will become trained in other areas.

“It’s our hope that we can also get him into being able to do tracking,” he said, adding it would be helpful for children or elderly people who are missing. “I mean, he’s a hunting dog. It’s just a matter of how many odors you want to diversify him to.”

Before Friday, the city only had one K9 that could help with narcotics. Now, the city will be covered for all shifts.

For Read, it’s more than just having a new partner.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid,” he said. “This feels amazing.”