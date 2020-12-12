Myrtle Beach police on Saturday announced the arrest of a Sumter man in connection with a double homicide at Allen's Food Basket in October.
Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, was arrested in New Jersey after the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate him, according to a news release from the MBPD. Hunter, who has been extradited to Myrtle Beach, is charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature.
He is the third person charged in the case. Samuel Alexander Frye and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr. were arrested in October. Frye was charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, assault of a high and aggravated nature and being an accessory after the fact. Duckett is charged with eight counts of being accessory after the fact.
Police were called to a shooting at Allen's Food Basket in the early hours of Oct. 12. When officers arrived, they found multiple people hurt. Police said four were sent to the hospital. One person was treated at the scene and released.
City police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Darius Hemingway of Myrtle Beach and Antonio Woods died as a result of the shooting.
