To Go
Steve Robertson

Here is a list of restaurants and businesses offering pickup and/or delivery options.

THE WICKED TUNA

4123 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet,SC 29576

843-651-9987

Website www.thewickedtuna.com

Please visit the website for all take out orders. We do not do delivery

Franco's

3120 South Hwy 17 Murrells Inlet

843-299-1966

Francosnypizza.com

Full menu including pizza,entrees,pasta,wings,and sandwiches

Delivery and drive up takeout window are available

The Original Mr.Fish

Restaurant, Sushi Bar & Market

Restaurant

6401 North Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572

843-839-3474

www.mrfish.com

Restaurant Menu for Ordering

Market

6307 North Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572

843-492-0374

www.mrfish.com

Seafood Market Menu for Order

We offer a wide variety of sushi, shrimp and grits, fried, grilled or blackened seafood, salads, desserts, non seafood items, etc.

The seafood market has a unique variety of sandwiches, platters, combos, in house smoked pulled pork, award winning tuna chili, etc.

Fortune Asian Bistro

7937 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle beach SC 29572

843-839-5889

www.fortuneasianbistro.com

Brief description of products/services being offered: sushi , hibachi and Chinese food

This feature is a free service provided by MyHorryNews.com

Restaurants and business wishing to participate should since the following information to: info@myhorrynews.com

Name of establishment / address / phone number / website / brief description

MyHorryNews is the umbrella website for the Horry Independent, the Myrtle Beach Herald, the Carolina Forest Chronicle, the North Strand News, the Loris Scene, the News & Shopper and VISIT! The newspaper for visitors. It is locally owned and operated.

Publisher

steve.robertson@myhorrynews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Steve Robertson is owner and publisher of the Waccamaw Publishers family of community newspapers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.