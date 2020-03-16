Here is a list of restaurants and businesses offering pickup and/or delivery options.
THE WICKED TUNA
4123 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet,SC 29576
843-651-9987
Website www.thewickedtuna.com
Please visit the website for all take out orders. We do not do delivery
Franco's
3120 South Hwy 17 Murrells Inlet
843-299-1966
Full menu including pizza,entrees,pasta,wings,and sandwiches
Delivery and drive up takeout window are available
The Original Mr.Fish
Restaurant, Sushi Bar & Market
Restaurant
6401 North Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572
843-839-3474
Restaurant Menu for Ordering
Market
6307 North Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29572
843-492-0374
Seafood Market Menu for Order
We offer a wide variety of sushi, shrimp and grits, fried, grilled or blackened seafood, salads, desserts, non seafood items, etc.
The seafood market has a unique variety of sandwiches, platters, combos, in house smoked pulled pork, award winning tuna chili, etc.
Fortune Asian Bistro
7937 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle beach SC 29572
843-839-5889
Brief description of products/services being offered: sushi , hibachi and Chinese food
