Locations in the Myrtle Beach area have announced schedules for firework shows for locals and visitors to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk will host its fireworks show alongside its 38th annual boat ride parade. The parade will begin at 3 p.m., where patriotically decorated boats will cruise through the inlet. Leading up to it, there will be live music playing around the restaurants located along the MarshWalk. At 10 p.m., the 20-minute show will begin to light up the sky.

Broadway at the Beach will host a series of firework shows throughout the summer — starting at 10 p.m. on June 8 and running through August. For its Independence Day event, it will celebrate with a Firework Extravaganza at 10 p.m over Lake Broadway.

Barefoot Landing will host its usual string of shows from June through August. They are held at 10 p.m. each Monday. Its Fourth of July show will also start at 10 p.m.

At Pawleys Island, people can create their own floats and register for its annual Fourth of July parade. It will begin at 10 a.m. and participants can either register at Town Hall in Pawleys Island in advance for $20 or the day of the parade for $25.