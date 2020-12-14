0323MBopportunity_JM11.JPG

Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The city of Myrtle Beach on Monday released its three finalists for the city manager post.

Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr., deputy city manager in Myrtle Beach, Anthony Caudle, deputy city manager in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Terrence Moore, who serves as city manager in College Park, Georgia, are the final candidates.

The city is seeking to replace city manager John Pedersen, who is set to retire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

