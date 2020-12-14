The Superblock is included in opportunity zones that invite investment, Myrtle Beach as Mayor Brenda Bethune announces. She said the zones allow private citizens and businesses to invest without paying capital gains taxes on any profit they make from the investments. The zones are part of the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017 and encourage investment in low-income census tracts. Two areas in Myrtle Beach were chosen to be part of the zones. One zone includes the Withers Swash neighborhood from Kings Highway at 8th Avenue North to Withers Swash on the southern side of 3rd Avenue South. The other zone includes U.S. 17 Bypass to Ocean Boulevard from 21st Avenue North to U.S. 501. It includes the former Pavilion site, the Superblock, City Hall and Seaboard Commons. It still has to be approved by the treasury department. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com