The second hatchling, Plyler the penguin debuts at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach

As roughly 20 African penguins stand by the door waiting to be fed, a lone eight-month-old female African penguin named Plyler keeps to herself on the other side of the enclosure.
Plyler intently watches kids and their parents stare at her, occasionally taking a few seconds to fluff her youthful feathers.
The thick acrylic glass separates her world from ours, drowning out the sound of screaming children and allows her to hear what all 21 penguins in the enclosure are waiting for - a door to open.
It’s feeding time.
Taylor Foster and Kristin Forquer make their way through the enclosure to a certain rock, Plyler waddles over to meet her fellow colony members and anxiously waits for the feast of capelin, rainbow trout, anchovies and other fish.
Plyler is the first female penguin to hatch at the Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 21, 2021. Forquer witnessed the rare sight.
“She kind of had one little leg sticking out, kicking,” Forquer, senior aviculturist, laughed as she reminisced. “I was able to kind of just help her pull a little bit of eggshell back and she just burst out of the egg.”
Plyler gets her name from Justin “Buz” Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove in Myrtle Beach. The Plyler name is familiar to most living here as Plyler Park is named after his father Justin.
Plyler met his namesake earlier in the month.
“It was cool,” Forquer said about seeing the interaction between Plyler and Plyler. “She’s kind of getting into her own now. Like she’s still friendly to us keepers for the most part, she’s starting to get to that penguin juvenile age where she’s starting to get a little bit of attitude.”
Forquer said Plyler behaved herself, playing with toys and her namesake’s shoelaces.
“She’s very intelligent, very loving,” Buz Plyler said. “She came over and didn’t have much fear.”
While Plyler may be the first female to hatch at Ripley’s, her older brother Edgerton holds the distinction of being the first penguin to be born in Myrtle Beach. Edgerton was named after Edgerton Burroughs of Burroughs and Chapin.
Plyler and Edgerton’s parents are Jimmy and Maggie, who are also part of the colony at Ripley’s Aquarium. The two youngest penguins at the Myrtle Beach aquarium also share a half-sister, Myrtle, who came from an aquarium in Baltimore just before COVID-19 pandemic related closures in March 2020.
Myrtle, Plyler and Edgerton all share the same father, Jimmy. Myrtle’s mother remains at the aquarium in Baltimore.
With some of the penguins related to each other in some way, shape or form, the trainers have noticed similarities between the three children.
Foster said Plyler mimics Maggie more than Jimmy, both in size and attitude.
“She’s got a tiny head and she’s just little and Maggie is also very small,” said Foster, an aquarist for the aquarium. “Maggie is very, very spunky. Maggie’s got lots of attitude and so does she. She’s got a little spunk to her.”
Foster added Plyler’s older half-sister Myrtle also has that spunk so being spunky runs in the family.
Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach are one of 500 aquariums, zoos and rehabilitation facilities part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps manage off-site conservation for a variety of species.
“What we do is we meet every three years and we kind of either say ‘I have a surplus of penguins that need to go to another facility’ or ‘I need penguins to come to my facility,’” Forquer said, adding she hopes to get one more female through that program.
Currently, the aquarium has 13 males and eight females.
Part of that plan also includes the aquarium having to have three hatchlings within the first three years. With Edgerton hatched in October 2020 and Plyler last August, the aquarium is on the right track. Forquer said besides Plyler, every single female in the enclosure has a mate.
On Monday, Ripley’s Aquarium celebrated World Penguin Day by officially announcing the arrival of Plyler. Plyler’s arrival is a major benefit in the investment of education and raising awareness on how critical these penguins are to the environment.
Forquer said they’re only 21,000 pairs of African penguins left in the wild. That’s about 42,000 African penguins in the wild plus some that are unpaired left in this world. Foster said the population has decreased by 60% since 2000.
Overfishing, oil spills and climate change are some of the threats to African penguins. Forquer added African penguin eggs and guano, or poop, are poached and that threatens their survival since penguins use guano to make their nests.
She said poachers use guano to make fertilizer and it’s also tough enough to make concrete.
“We clean a lot of it so we know how tough it is,” Forquer said.
With Plyler officially introduced to the world, her trainers will continue to focus on keeping her happy and healthy as she matures into a full-grown African penguin over the next 16 months. African penguins typically reach maturity by the time they are about two years old.
The more comfortable she becomes with her trainers and strangers; she may be in line to participate in the penguin parade as penguins walk throughout the facility from the horseshoe crabs in the touch tanks to the stingrays in Ray Bay.
There's even a possibility that the three youngest penguins – Myrtle, Egerton and Plyler – could be part of the penguin encounters where aquarium guests get to sit in a room with a penguin.
“They just still need more work,” Forquer said.
For both Forquer and Foster, being a part of helping save a species and educate the public is one of the best aspects of their jobs.
“The two times we’ve had chicks it’s just unbelievably exciting to know we’ve added to the population,” Foster said. “Just watching them grow and progress. It’s so rewarding.”
Plyler, Edgerton and the rest of their penguin family can be seen at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The penguins are fed every day at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
