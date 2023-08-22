It wasn’t a mid-life crisis that led dentist Bob Martire to open a bookstore in downtown Conway. It was real crisis, one of life-changing proportions.
The Conway resident's vehicle hydroplaned, and slammed into a barrier in Myrtle Beach. And his wrist was mangled, broken, as it turns out, beyond repair, at least for delicate dental work.
“It snapped off. I thought it was out of the socket,” he said, explaining how he tried to push it back into place. “It was very traumatic.”
The crash happened last year, and Martire underwent a second surgery recently, but his fingers are still prohibitively numb.
The toll the wreck took was both physical and mental, keeping Martire out of the dentist office and off of the golf course.
“I was in a bad place, very depressed,” Martire recalled from a chair in the reading nook in the back of the new store. “I thought I had ruined my family. My wife saved me.”
He credits his wife Lisa and daughter Michelle for helping him chart a new course through troubled waters.
Our Next Chapter Bookstore will open Friday, Sept. 1 at 325 Main St. in downtown Conway.
“We were tossing out names, and it just came to me: This is the next chapter in our lives,” Lisa said.
Lisa and Michelle, an editor, are avid readers. Bob, a little less so.
“We all have our genres,” Lisa said. "Bob reads sports books and Star Wars books. I read mysteries and romance.”
The store will have those and much more, with 2,100 titles in dozens of subject areas from humor, health, parenting and cooking to more than 10 types of fiction, including books for young adults. There’s also a section featuring local authors. “We have a little of everything,” Lisa said.
The couple used Michelle’s professional expertise, bestseller lists, publishers’ recommendations, social media sites, a local questionnaire and other sources to assemble their starting lineup, leaving a little room to expand inside the 900 square-foot-plus sales area. A small selection of mugs, pens, pencils, book markers and stationary will also be available.
“We have room to grow,” Lisa said, noting the couple will let customers help decide how to fill the holes. Other books can be ordered and picked up in two to three days.
Bob will man the counter and be the point person for the public. Lisa will help out after school and on weekends.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays though Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Martires, a couple for 32 years, aren’t strangers to working together, with Lisa serving as the office manager when they ran their own dentistry practice for 15 years in Connecticut.
The Titanic model on the top shelf of the store not-withstanding, the Martires are confident the business will be a success. They’ve done their homework.
“Independent book stores are coming back. After COVID, they’ve become community gathering places,” Lisa said, citing figures showing that the obituary for new booksellers was premature, with far more stores now opening than closing.
The couple also conducted a survey, and Bob said they found that it takes the average customer in the area “40 to 45 minutes to get to other traditional bookstores” in Myrtle Beach. “Now there’s going to be one close by,” he said.
They are also planning programs that will attract foot traffic.
The 600-square-foot reading nook with comfortable chairs and tasteful decor will serve as a base for book clubs, and could be used for other small meetings. Lisa, a teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, will host a story hour there for kids at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. And Michelle, who lives in North Carolina, will offer free writing seminars monthly.
The couple credits Hillary Howard of Downtown Conway Alive for helping them find a good location, and acquire a grant to help spruce up the facade on the store, which previously was a clothing store.
“We have already seen the beautiful exterior transformation and cannot wait to explore the interior,” she said.
Howard said the store fills a niche in Conway’s downtown.
“It has been numerous years since we have had a traditional bookseller in the downtown district,” Howard said. “Residents are eagerly awaiting their opening as they are bridging a gap in the goods and services available downtown.”
Bob said the couple will avoid stepping on toes in the business community by duplicating goods and services. While coffee and pastries are welcome in the reading nook, he said you’ll have to bring your own.
And the pair acknowledged the challenges of setting up to do business.
“It was easier opening up a dental practice than it was a bookstore,” Bob laughed.
This is great news. I love to read and am always looking for new interesting books. Congratulations on making their dream come true!
