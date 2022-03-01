The city of Myrtle Beach will welcome thousands of runners for the 25th edition of the Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday.

The 26.2-mile race begins at Robert Grissom Parkway just south of the Monticello Drive intersection. The finish line is in the parking lot of TicketReturn.com Field at the Pelicans Ballpark. Parking is available at Broadway at the Beach.

City officials encourage drivers to plan ahead as roads will be busy Saturday. Drivers can expect road delays between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. along Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, Farrow Parkway and Grissom Parkway. Use U.S. 17 for north and south travel during the race, city officials say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the following intersections:

• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Grissom Parkway

• 21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway

• 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway

• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street

• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway

To avoid road closures on Grissom Parkway, race participants need to access Broadway from U.S. 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue North. Participants are asked to park around 6:30 a.m. to avoid road closures.

Other running events, including a half marathon and 5K, are also scheduled for that date. Here are the race start times:

• Wheelchair and crankchair: 6:55 a.m.

• Marathon: 7 a.m.

• Half marathon: 7 a.m.

• 5K: 8 a.m.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, more than 800 runners are signed up for the 5K, more than 2,000 for the half-marathon and more than 1,200 for the full marathon.

To register for a race or get additional details, visit capstoneraces.com/myrtle-beach-marathon. A map of the race route may be found here.