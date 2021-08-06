Dr. Siena Alford stands at the x-ray machine with a gown draped over her shoulders as the mammographer helps her get situated for the squeeze.

This entails lifting her arm, pushing her chest forward and slightly turning to the side.

“Just like that. Now lift your elbow,” says Angie Mays, registered mammographer at Conway Medical Center’s Imaging Center.

Mays walks away, clicks the button for the x-ray, returns to readjust Alford for another angle.

Alford is not alone for her annual mammogram.

Laughter rings out just around the corner in the waiting room as five of her close friends are in line for their mammograms, too.

The Ya-Yas, as they call themselves, have been the best of friends for about three decades. They have gone to get their mammograms together for about four years.

Alford, who practices at Rivertown Family Medicine and is part of the Ya-Yas, happens to be the physician for the other ladies of the group. She said they never miss an opportunity to get together — even if it’s to make a day out of getting a mammogram and going to lunch afterwards.

“To be 60 years old and have five good friends is pretty exceptional,” Alford said. “We all look out for each other.”

Others in the group are local educators who met about 30 years ago at Conway Middle School.

Going for mammograms together “makes it more fun,” Glenna Bailey said.

“The more the merrier,” Bailey said. “We support each other like we are supporting the tatas today.”

One by one, each of the women go into x-ray rooms for their mammograms, all returning to the waiting room with big smiles on their faces. The others wait patiently, laughing together and of course taking selfies.

Ya-Ya member Mary Clark said going as a group holds everyone accountable.

“If you go on the same date, it makes everyone have to go,” Clark said.

Librarian Sabra Bell helped the group find its name and said they’re named after the novel, “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.”